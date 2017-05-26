Utah Tweets

May 26, 2017

Fox13now – (10/10)

Smoke shop shooting suspects appear in court. Scott McKane reports: http://t.co/6xXXzPTd

Radiowest – (10/10)

RT @RobertGehrke: Matheson: Redistricting created “balkanized system of congressional districts” where almost 400 aren’t in play

Sltrib – (10/10)

Wharton: Don Julio foods and the simple tortilla http://t.co/Z1VEv52t

Kslcom – (10/10)

RT @kslsports: NBA predictions via @mharpring15: Jazz make playoffs, Lakers your champs – agree or disagree? http://t.co/iSqIAfSe

hjnews – (10/10)

Hyde Park council to consider beer license for Maverik. http://t.co/8j8XHtg0

UtahBusiness – (10/10)

We are celebrating #healthcareheroes today, do you have one?

Heraldextra – (10/10)

Orem says no to portable signs on State Street http://t.co/u6t7A2sQ

utahrunning – (10/09)

So now that St. George is done are we all taking things easy for awhile? is there anybody who is gearing up for anything?

Utah_news – (10/06)

Men may now serve #LDS missions at 18; women at 19. #Mormon #LDSconf

May 26, 2017

RealSaltLake – (10/10)

48′- Houston with the first chance of the half. Dixon gets on the end of a Clark cross, heading wide of the right post. #RSL

Kslsportsbeat – (10/10)

NBA predictions via @mharpring15: Jazz make playoffs, Lakers your champs – agree or disagree? http://t.co/iSqIAfSe

utah_jazz – (10/10)

4 best tweets (as judged by us) by Thurs at noon containing #WeAreUtahJazz win a pair of upper bowl tickets to OKC game this Friday.

Jazzbuzztap – (10/10)

Purple and Blues >> The Fan”jazz”tic 4 http://t.co/MHYpCoKB

Lockedonsports – (10/10)

TIP OFF – http://t.co/TEdNqYAj – Transition basketball, Jazz position battles getting hotter, is #Mavs Drik on wrong side of mins played

TheMWC – (10/09)

That concludes today’s #MWFB Coaches’ Teleconference. Visit http://t.co/i2RXrbOk later for full clips from each head coach!

OremOwlz – (10/09)

Ours is #1, duh! RT “@bensbiz: This is of vital importance: http://t.co/3oUU9LmN Vote Promo of the Year! 12 choices all of them impeccable.”

OfficialSLBees – (10/08)

Will Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera or former Bee Mike Trout take the AL MVP award?

TheMtn – (05/31)

Well written story, as usual, by Frank Schwab of the Colorado Springs Gazette. http://t.co/jei4hY7Q

TourOfUtah – (08/21)

Follow @theTourofUtah and @ToULive for Official race coverage!!! This account isn’t used!

BehindtheShield – (07/27)

Check out the Grand Summit lobby at the Canyons… http://yfrog.com/5a6tvj … All-Star fever…