Utah Tweets

Fox13now – (10/10)

Smoke shop shooting suspects appear in court. Scott McKane reports: http://t.co/6xXXzPTd

Radiowest – (10/10)

RT @RobertGehrke: Matheson: Redistricting created “balkanized system of congressional districts” where almost 400 aren’t in play

Sltrib – (10/10)

Wharton: Don Julio foods and the simple tortilla http://t.co/Z1VEv52t

Kslcom – (10/10)

RT @kslsports: NBA predictions via @mharpring15: Jazz make playoffs, Lakers your champs – agree or disagree? http://t.co/iSqIAfSe

hjnews – (10/10)

Hyde Park council to consider beer license for Maverik. http://t.co/8j8XHtg0

UtahBusiness – (10/10)

We are celebrating #healthcareheroes today, do you have one?

Heraldextra – (10/10)

Orem says no to portable signs on State Street http://t.co/u6t7A2sQ

utahrunning – (10/09)

So now that St. George is done are we all taking things easy for awhile? is there anybody who is gearing up for anything?

Utah_news – (10/06)

Men may now serve #LDS missions at 18; women at 19. #Mormon #LDSconf